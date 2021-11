Sudanese pro-democracy group rejects deal between military and PM Hamdok

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) on Sunday rejected a political deal signed between the military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"The treacherous agreement signed today between Hamdok and (army chief Adbel Fattah) al-Burhan is totally rejected, and concerns only its parties," the pro-democracy group said in a statement.

