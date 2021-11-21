Left Menu

France to work with UAE on renewable and hydrogen projects -minister

France to work with UAE on renewable and hydrogen projects -minister

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that France will work with the United Arab Emirates on new projects in the energy sector including renewables and hydrogen.

"Reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050 is an important goal, and we want to work with the UAE on this fight on climate change," Le Maire told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

