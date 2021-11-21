France to work with UAE on renewable and hydrogen projects -minister
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:12 IST
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that France will work with the United Arab Emirates on new projects in the energy sector including renewables and hydrogen.
"Reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050 is an important goal, and we want to work with the UAE on this fight on climate change," Le Maire told reporters in Abu Dhabi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- United Arab Emirates
- Bruno Le Maire
- Abu Dhabi
- French
- Le Maire
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India, France to expand defence, security partnership
Rugby-Flament and Mauvaka tries give France tight win over Argentina
Rugby-Flament and Mauvaka tries give France tight win over Argentina
France's Macron to finalise art restitution agreement with Benin on Tuesday
France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean