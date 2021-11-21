Left Menu

Maha: 10 of family seriously injured as MUV collides with mid-sized truck in Latur

Ten members of a family were seriously injured on Sunday in a collision between a multi utility vehicle and a medium-sized truck in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtras Latur, police said.The incident took place on Latur-Zaheerabad highway between Kelgaon and Bujrukwadi at around 12 noon when those in the MUV were on their way to a wedding in Shirur Anantpal, an official said.Fifteen people from a family were in the MUV, which was hit by a mid-sized truck.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:01 IST
Maha: 10 of family seriously injured as MUV collides with mid-sized truck in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

Ten members of a family were seriously injured on Sunday in a collision between a multi utility vehicle and a medium-sized truck in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur, police said.

The incident took place on Latur-Zaheerabad highway between Kelgaon and Bujrukwadi at around 12 noon when those in the MUV were on their way to a wedding in Shirur Anantpal, an official said.

''Fifteen people from a family were in the MUV, which was hit by a mid-sized truck. While ten people were seriously injured, five sustained minor wounds. They were rushed to Nilanga Sub-District Rural Hospital and then to a bigger facility in Latur,'' the Nitoor police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021