Heroin haul in Morbi in Gujarat: 4, including Nigerian, held; arrests reach 11

A Nigerian national was among four arrested in connection with the seizure of 120 kilograms of heroin from Morbi in Gujarat recently, a state Anti Terrorism Squad official said on Sunday.Nigerian national Michael Christian was arrested from Delhi and is accused of transferring Rs 30 lakh through angadia route to wanted accused Isa Rao for delivery of drugs, he said.A consignment of 120 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 600 crore was delivered from a Pakistani boat in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast and offloaded near Salaya in the states Devbhumi Dwarka district.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:12 IST
A Nigerian national was among four arrested in connection with the seizure of 120 kilograms of heroin from Morbi in Gujarat recently, a state Anti Terrorism Squad official said on Sunday.

Nigerian national Michael Christian was arrested from Delhi and is accused of transferring Rs 30 lakh through 'angadia' route to wanted accused Isa Rao for delivery of drugs, he said.

A consignment of 120 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 600 crore was delivered from a Pakistani boat in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast and offloaded near Salaya in the state's Devbhumi Dwarka district. It was then diverted to a village in Morbi district where it was seized by the ATS on November 14. ''Out of three others arrested from Jamnagar district, one Haji Sandhar is the owner of the fibre boat used to take delivery of the heroin from a Pakistani boat off Jakhau coast near the notional international maritime boundary line. His son, Mehboob Sandhar, captained the same boat to take delivery of the drug and offload it near Salaya,'' the ATS said in a release.

Rahim Haji Node, the fourth person arrested, had accompanied Anwar Musabhai Pateliya, who has also been held, on the boat to receive the delivery of heroin from the Pakistani boat, it said, adding that all four have been remanded in ATS custody for 10 days.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in the case, including one Arvind Yadav, who was working with dreaded drug mafia Bhola Shooter aka Bharat Bhushan Sharma, currently lodged in a Punjab jail.

