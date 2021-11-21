Left Menu

Plea in SC seeks sign language interpreters in govt press briefings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:13 IST
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and the states to provide sign language interpreters during official press briefings conducted by the prime minister, union ministers and others.

The plea filed by advocate M Karpagam said disabled people have an equal right to information and communication.

Karpagam has also sought directions to have an in-frame sign language interpreter in all the official press briefings conducted by the prime minister, other ministers of the Union Government, chief ministers and ministers in state governments, in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

It said the Act prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities that includes failing to provide meaningful access to public benefits, programmes, or services.

“For persons with hearing impairment, access to sign language is key to breaking down communication barriers and participating in society just like anyone else”, the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

