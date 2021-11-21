Left Menu

One held for robbing elderly woman in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:33 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area while she was going to a gurdwara, police said.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Singh, a resident of West Sagapur, they said, adding that he is a drug addict.

On Friday around 5 am, the victim, aged around 70, was going to Nanaksar Gurdwara in Kamla Nagar, police said.

When she was at Ring Road, Rajouri Garden and crossing the road by using foot over bridge, an unknown person came from behind and robbed her of one pair of gold bangles, a pair of gold diamond earrings and Rs 5,000 from her, a senior police officer said.

Police apprehended the accused on Sunday based on a tip-off. The robbed jewellery and Rs 1,300 were recovered from the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

