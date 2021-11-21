Left Menu

Smuggled gold worth Rs 2.13 cr seized from two in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:38 IST
Gold valued at Rs 2.13 crore was seized from two passengers who arrived at the Cochin International Airport here from a gulf nation on Sunday.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sources said they have apprehended two passengers who came from Sharjah and seized 4.24 kilo gram of gold from them.

According to sources, acting upon a tip off, the DRI officials found the gold concealed in compound form and stitched to the apparel of the two passengers.

The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Customs Act.

