Three held with heroin in Jammu

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 grams of heroin here on Sunday, police said.

The bike-borne suspects – Arvind alias Ajay Kumar, Davinder Singh and Ankit Koul – were intercepted in the Janipur area for checking, a police official said.

The search of the trio led to the recovery of heroin. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)