Three held with heroin in Jammu
Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 grams of heroin here on Sunday, police said.
The bike-borne suspects – Arvind alias Ajay Kumar, Davinder Singh and Ankit Koul – were intercepted in the Janipur area for checking, a police official said.
The search of the trio led to the recovery of heroin. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.
