One dead from gunshot wound to the head in Sudan protests - doctors
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 22:19 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A 16-year-old died after being shot in the head by security forces in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Sunday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.
This brings to 41 the toll of people who have died in protests since a military coup on Oct. 25, the committee, which is aligned with the protest movement, said.
