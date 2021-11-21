Left Menu

Sisters, aged 2 and 3, drown in creek in Odisha's Kendrapara

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 22:42 IST
Sisters, aged 2 and 3, drown in creek in Odisha's Kendrapara
  • Country:
  • India

Two sisters, aged two and three, drowned in a creek in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Jaanra-Barimula village in the Kendrapara Sadar police station area, they said.

The tiny tots jumped into the creek in the backyard of their house to retrieve paper boats set afloat on Kartik Purnima two days ago, police said.

No one was present there at that time to rescue them.

Unable to find the girls in the house, the family members frantically searched for them only to find their bodies drifting motionlessly in the creek.

The bodies were fished out by the villagers, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021