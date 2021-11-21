Sisters, aged 2 and 3, drown in creek in Odisha's Kendrapara

Two sisters, aged two and three, drowned in a creek in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Jaanra-Barimula village in the Kendrapara Sadar police station area, they said.

The tiny tots jumped into the creek in the backyard of their house to retrieve paper boats set afloat on Kartik Purnima two days ago, police said.

No one was present there at that time to rescue them.

Unable to find the girls in the house, the family members frantically searched for them only to find their bodies drifting motionlessly in the creek.

The bodies were fished out by the villagers, police said.

