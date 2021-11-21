Left Menu

A two-week-long Aarogya Sevak and Sevika training concluded on Sunday at Kamkari Village near the Line of Control in Macchal Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 22:47 IST
J-K: Two week-long Aarogya Sevak, Sevika training conducted near LoC in Macchal
2 week-long Aarogya Sevak and Sevika training conducted in Macchal on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI
A two-week-long Aarogya Sevak and Sevika training concluded on Sunday at Kamkari Village near the Line of Control in Macchal Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District. As per the press release from PRO Defence Srinagar, during this training, local villagers were trained in all possible medical emergencies, use of medical equipment and use of CPR as a life-saving mechanism.

This training is an endeavour on part of the Indian Army to skill equip selected villagers in providing first aid and basic medical treatment to the villagers, the release read. Kamkari village over the last couple of years has witnessed numerous medical projects undertaken by the Army unit including awareness camps, distribution of medical equipment to persons trained to handle medical emergencies, regular medical check-up camps and regular visits by Indian Army doctors to all villagers, the press statement said.

During the event the Medical Officer of the local army unit also briefed the children on the importance of first aid, precautions to be taken from common ailments and cold-related injuries and also the use of common medicines to treat it. The enthusiastic response of the children motivates the Indian Army to continuously come up with innovative projects for the benefit of the locals, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

