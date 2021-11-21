India vs NZ 3rd T20I Scoreboard

New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c Yadav b Chahal 51 Daryl Mitchell c HV Patel b AR Patel 5 Mark Chapman st Pant b AR Patel 0 Glenn Phillips b AR Patel 0 Tim Seifert run out 17 James Neesham c Pant b HV Patel 3 Mitchell Santner run out 2 Adam Milne c Sharma b VR Iyer 7 Ish Sodhi c Yadav b HV Patel 9 Lockie Ferguson c & b Chahar 14 Trent Boult not out 2 Extras: (W-1) 1 Total: (All out in 17.2 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1/21 2/22 3/30 4/69 5/76 6/76 7/84 8/93 9/95 10/111 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-12-0, Deepak Chahar 2.2-0-26-1, Axar Patel 3-0-9-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-26-1, Venkatesh Iyer 3-0-12-1, Harshal Patel 3-0-26-2.

