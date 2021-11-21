SSI killed while in pursuit of goat thieves in TN; CM offers condolence

A 50-year-old special sub inspector was allegedly hacked to death by a gang of goat thieves while on hot pursuit to nab them during the small hours of Sunday near here, police said.

Bhoominathan, who was on night patrol, sighted a gang carrying goats on their two wheeler and pursued the robbers as they did not stop at the police check post. After a long chase, he caught up with two of them in Keeranur police station limits. One of the robbers suddenly drew a sickle and hacked Bhoominathan to death, they said.

The sub inspector chasing the goat thieves on his motorcycle was caught on a CCTV camera in the area. The video of the incident has gone viral in the social media.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the policeman's death and extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family. The CM also announced Rs 1 crore solatium to the kin besides a government job for one person in the family, an official release said.

DIG (Tiruchirappalli range), Saravana Sundar paid respects to the slain police man and told reporters that four special teams have been formed to nab the culprits and investigation is on.

The body of the special sub inspector, which was kept at the government general hospital in Tiruchirappalli was laid to rest with state honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)