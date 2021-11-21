Telangana minister KTR appreciates officials, public representatives for receiving Swachh Survekshan Awards

Left Menu

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the Telangana government's commitment towards overall development was aiding urban local bodies to bag awards at the national level.

21-11-2021
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (file/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the Telangana government's commitment towards overall development was aiding urban local bodies to bag awards at the national level. The MAUD Minister congratulated the Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners and officials, who bagged awards at the Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards. The Minister met the officials and public representatives at New Delhi after they received the awards.

After the formation of Telangana, the state government was ensuring comprehensive development in both urban and rural areas, he said adding that rapid urban development would pave way for further prosperity of the state. Apart from extending special funds to towns, many development programmes were taken up specifically for the towns, the Minister said.

The state government had taken up several innovative initiatives and this resulted in a qualitative change in the towns and the ULBs approach towards sanitation, Rao said. The minister stated that Telangana was not only excelling at the state level in Urban administration but also was performing well in PM Svanidhi and other programmes at the national level.

The Minister said Telangana had bagged second place in the Safai Mitra, besides bagging 11 other Swacch Survekshan awards at the national level. "All this was possible because of the dedicated efforts and coordination among Municipal Administration department staff," he said. Other municipalities and municipal corporations should get inspired from the municipalities that have won clean awards at the national level, Rao said.

He wanted towns in the State to implement more developmental programmes to get national-level recognition. Elected public representatives expressed happiness over the MAUD Minister's gesture of complimenting them and also added that this motivates them to achieve more awards. (ANI)

