Left Menu

Three members of inter-state gang held

In a statement issued here, the STF said Ravindra Kumar, a resident of the Lucknows Malihabad police station area, Saurabh Kashyap of Lucknows Kakori and Arman Ahmed, a resident of Sultanpur, were arrested around 3.00 pm from near the Munshipulia Metro station.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 23:37 IST
Three members of inter-state gang held
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of an inter-state gang were arrested here on Sunday by the Special Task Force of the UP Police with 258 turtles. In a statement issued here, the STF said Ravindra Kumar, a resident of the Lucknow's Malihabad police station area, Saurabh Kashyap of Lucknow's Kakori and Arman Ahmed, a resident of Sultanpur, were arrested around 3.00 pm from near the Munshipulia Metro station. Apart from 258 turtles, the STF recovered a motorcycle, Rs 2,460 in cash, three mobile phones and a PAN card. Ravindra during the interrogation said the gang has been involved in the act for the past a few years. They were in touch with fishermen in Sultanpur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Unnao and Bahraich and used to catch turtles by giving them money. Later, these turtles were sold at higher prices in Bhopal, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other cities. A case has been registered against them, the STF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021