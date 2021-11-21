Left Menu

Mumbai: MD drug, cocaine worth over Rs five crore recovered, Nigerian man held

The crime branch of Mumbai police arrested a Nigerian national in suburban Wadala early on Sunday and recovered from him MD drug and cocaine collectively worth over Rs five crore, which he was found carrying in ladies handbags, an official said.

The crime branch of Mumbai police arrested a Nigerian national in suburban Wadala early on Sunday and recovered from him MD drug and cocaine collectively worth over Rs five crore, which he was found carrying in ladies' handbags, an official said. The accused was nabbed from Chembur-Sewri road, he said. ''Based on a tip-off, the crime branch unit-4 laid a trap and caught the Nigerian national, aged round 40, after he reached the spot. The accused had brought the drugs by keeping them inside three ladies' handbag, which seems to be a unique way of delivering the consignment,'' the official said. The crime branch is trying to find out to whom the drugs were meant to be delivered, he added. ''The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,'' the official said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

