Chile's Kast jumps to early lead in presidential vote

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 22-11-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 03:43 IST
With 4.39% of the vote counted in Chile's presidential election on Sunday, right-wing former congressman Jose Antonio Kast was in the lead with 28.57% of the vote, according to data released by the nation's electoral service.

Leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric was in second place with 24.88% of the vote.

