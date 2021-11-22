Chile's Kast jumps to early lead in presidential vote

With 4.39% of the vote counted in Chile's presidential election on Sunday, right-wing former congressman Jose Antonio Kast was in the lead with 28.57% of the vote, according to data released by the nation's electoral service.

Leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric was in second place with 24.88% of the vote.

