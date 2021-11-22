Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

The box office ain't afraid of no ghosts. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a better-than-expected result. It's a sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local movie theater, provided there's something broadly entertaining to be found there.

California police seek 80 suspects in flash-mob department store robbery

Police in California on Sunday were seeking about 80 suspects who they said swarmed into a Bay Area Nordstrom department store in a coordinated robbery, ransacking as much as they could carry and fleeing in cars they had parked outside. Three people were arrested at the scene of the "organized theft" reported shortly before 9 p.m. local time on Saturday in suburban Walnut Creek, about 15 miles (25 km) east of Oakland, police said.

Paid family leave in spotlight as Senate weighs Biden social spending plan

Fresh off securing U.S. House of Representatives passage of President Joe Biden's social and environmental spending plan, his fellow Democrats are pressing ahead with it in the Senate, where the bill may undergo major changes on issues such as paid family leave to satisfy party centrists. The $1.75 trillion legislation, approved by the House on Friday over united Republican opposition, includes four weeks of family leave paid by the government for reasons such as the birth of a child or caring for a sick relative. It is likely to become a battleground issue in the days ahead.

Chaos at Atlanta airport as convicted felon's gun goes off, 3 hurt - police

Authorities searched for a gun owner who fled after his weapon fired by accident at Atlanta's airport, sending terrified travelers bolting onto the tarmac on Saturday, halting flights during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the 1:30 p.m. shot in the security screening area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a statement.

Georgia judge denies defense motion for mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

A Georgia judge denied a motion for a mistrial on Friday in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case from a defense lawyer who claimed that Black pastors outside the courthouse were a "woke left mob" that influenced the jury in the trial of three white men. More than 200 pastors gathered on Thursday outside the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Brunswick, Georgia. Organizers said it was a response to defense attorney Kevin Gough's previous comments that he "didn't want any more Black pastors" in the courtroom.

U.S. teen Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges after divisive murder trial

A jury acquitted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/states-own-witnesses-laid-path-rittenhouse-acquittal-2021-11-19 teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday of murder in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in a decision that re-ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self defense in the United States. Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Car plows through holiday parade in Wisconsin -Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A vehicle drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, injuring multiple people, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other local media reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm reports of the incident in Waukesha, which is about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

Hero or vigilante? Rittenhouse verdict reignites polarized U.S. gun debate

Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on murder charges on Friday opened yet another front in America's longstanding fight over gun rights: Is it acceptable for a teenager to bring an assault-style rifle to a protest? Conservatives hailed Rittenhouse as a hero for exercising his right to self-defense when he fatally shot two demonstrators and wounded a third who he said attacked him last year at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military

The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service's Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated. About 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to a Marine Corps statement on Sunday.

Texas governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic former U.S. congressman who is running for governor of Texas, on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden for a lack of urgency on pursuing a revamp of immigration laws, indicating he will distance himself from the White House in his underdog campaign. O'Rourke announced last Monday he will seek to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott in next year's election, aiming to become the first Democrat to win a statewide race in Texas, the second most populous U.S. state, in three decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)