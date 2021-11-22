Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to "something much worse", and Poland's border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, in response to European sanctions.

Ecuador and Colombia to open shared border from Dec. 1

Ecuador and Colombia on Sunday agreed to the bilateral reopening of their shared border from the start of December after it was closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and pledged to work together to combat drug trafficking. The shared border was shut in March 2020 as both governments looked to curb the spread of coronavirus. The controlled reopening, complete with epidemiological measures, will bring greater security and economic activity to the zone.

Chile's far-right Kast leads election, set for polarized run-off with Boric

Chilean hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast was on track to win the country's presidential election late on Sunday, though well short of a majority meaning he would likely face a polarized run-off with leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric. With just under 50% of the vote counted Kast had received 28.64% of ballots versus 24.44% for Boric, with a sizeable gap between them and the rest of the field. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote there will be a second round on Dec. 19.

Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel Saudi performance

The woman who was engaged to marry Jamal Khashoggi has asked singer Justin Bieber to cancel his scheduled Dec. 5 performance in Saudi Arabia's second-largest city Jeddah, urging him to not perform for the slain Saudi journalist's "murderers."

Hatice Cengiz wrote an open letter to the singer published on Saturday in the Washington Post in which she urged Bieber to cancel the performance to "send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics."

Sudan military reinstates prime minister, but protests continue

Sudan's military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army. Under an agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok, first appointed after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising, will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period.

Clashes break out in Brussels in protests over coronavirus restrictions

Police and protesters clashed in the streets of Brussels on Sunday in demonstrations over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, with police firing water cannon and tear gas at demonstrators throwing rocks and smoke bombs, witnesses said. About 35,000 people took part in demonstrations, police said, which began peacefully before violence broke out.

Venezuela's regional elections see low turnout as opposition returns

Low numbers of voters took part in Venezuela's regional elections on Sunday while electoral authorities reported "small and isolated difficulties," in elections that mark the return of opposition politicians after four years' absence. During the elections, over 3,000 state governors, mayors and city councils will be chosen across the South American country, which is beset by a long-running recession and hyperinflation.

Third night of rioting erupts over Dutch COVID-19 rules

Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands on Sunday, the third night in a row that police clashed with mobs of angry youths who set fires and threw rocks to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Unrest was reported in locations including Leeuwarden and Groningen in the north, the eastern town of Enschede and Tilburg in the south. In Enschede, where an emergency ordinance was issued, police used batons to try to disperse a crowd, according to video on social media. In Leeuwarden, police vans were pelted with rocks and black-clad groups chanted and set off flares.

Two hostages have been released in Haiti, group says

Two of the 17 American and Canadian Christian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti last month have been released, the group that arranged for their trip to the Caribbean nation said on Sunday, without giving further details.

"We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released," Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement.

Third night of violence in Guadeloupe as France sends police special forces

The French overseas territory of Guadeloupe was hit by a third night of looting and rioting amid protests against COVID-19 measures, with gunmen shooting at police and firefighters, the authorities said on Sunday. Police arrested 38 people as shops were broken into and cars set ablaze.

