Punjab: Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp

PTI | Pathankot | Updated: 22-11-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 08:33 IST
Punjab: Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp
A grenade blast occurred outside a gate of the Army cantonment here, prompting authorities to sound an alert, police said on Monday.

However, no casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment, they said. Police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and they were verifying CCTV images.

After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the area, they said.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

