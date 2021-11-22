Left Menu

Maha: Woman held with 5 kg ganja worth Rs 1 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 09:38 IST
Maha: Woman held with 5 kg ganja worth Rs 1 lakh
A 49-year-old woman was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh, police said on Monday. The woman was nabbed on a tip-off on Saturday and 5 kg ganja was seized from her possession, an official said.

She was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

