Maha: Woman held with 5 kg ganja worth Rs 1 lakh

A 49-year-old woman was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh, police said on Monday. The woman was nabbed on a tip-off on Saturday and 5 kg ganja was seized from her possession, an official said.

She was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

