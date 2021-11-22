Philippines' Duterte tells summit he 'abhors' maritime incident involving China
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 22-11-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 10:05 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told a regional summit hosted by Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he "abhors" a recent altercation with Chinese ships in the South China Sea and said the rule of law was the only way out of problems.
"We abhor the recent event," Duterte said in the ASEAN-China special summit. "This does not speak well of the relations between our nations."
