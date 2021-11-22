CM Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh cabinet to meet today

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led state cabinet is set to hold a meeting on Monday in Raipur, according to sources.

Issues of Value Added Tax (VAT) over petrol and diesel prices, paddy procurement, the winter session of the assembly are likely to be taken up for the discussion, the sources said.

"Discussions on the 100 per cent opening of schools will also be taken up in the cabinet meeting," they further said. (ANI)

