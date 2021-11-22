Left Menu

BJP government built houses for 45 lakh families, says Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has provided houses to 45 lakh families in the state in the past 4.5 years.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:11 IST
BJP government built houses for 45 lakh families, says Uttar Pradesh CM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has provided houses to 45 lakh families in the state in the past 4.5 years. While addressing a rally in Gorakhpur on Sunday, the UP CM said, "The state government has provided houses to 45 lakh families for poor in the past 4.5 years, which is the highest till date."

He further said, "The Congress party had ruled the country for several years, while the Samajwadi Party had a government for four times in the state and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for three times. But they did not do any work for the poor and marginalized section of the people. They use benefit only a section of people." Uttar Pradesh is headed into elections early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021