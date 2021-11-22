Left Menu

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari takes charge as acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Monday took charge as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari takes charge as acting Chief Justice of Madras HC
The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the Madras High Court Justice by Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi was held at Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

