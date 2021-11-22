Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari takes charge as acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Monday took charge as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the Madras High Court Justice by Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi was held at Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)