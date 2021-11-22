Left Menu

Army organizes ex servicemen rally in J-K's Poonch

The Indian Army organized an ex-servicemen rally in Poonch district on Sunday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:32 IST
Army organizes ex servicemen rally in J-K's Poonch
Indian Army organizes ex servicemen rally in J-K's Poonch (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army organized an ex-servicemen rally in Poonch district on Sunday. Ex-servicemen, their families and war widows who were present at the event were honoured by the Army for their courage and sacrifices. During the event, they were also informed about various schemes undertaken by authorities for them.

"The administration heard our problems. They have ensured that the issues will be resolved within one to two months. This has boosted our confidence," said Mohd Sadiq, an ex-serviceman. "We thank Indian Army officials and the entire administration for inviting ex-servicemen like us to be part of this programme," said another ex-serviceman.

The Army has been organizing various events like photography competitions, hockey matches, cricket matches in the run-up to 'Poonch link up day 2021' scheduled on November 22. Indian Army celebrates Poonch Link-up day every year where they pay tribute to soldiers and local citizens for their supreme sacrifice in defending Poonch during a conflict in 1948. On November 22, 1948, Poonch was recaptured from Pakistani forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021