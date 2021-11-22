Army organizes ex servicemen rally in J-K's Poonch

The Indian Army organized an ex-servicemen rally in Poonch district on Sunday. Ex-servicemen, their families and war widows who were present at the event were honoured by the Army for their courage and sacrifices. During the event, they were also informed about various schemes undertaken by authorities for them.

"The administration heard our problems. They have ensured that the issues will be resolved within one to two months. This has boosted our confidence," said Mohd Sadiq, an ex-serviceman. "We thank Indian Army officials and the entire administration for inviting ex-servicemen like us to be part of this programme," said another ex-serviceman.

The Army has been organizing various events like photography competitions, hockey matches, cricket matches in the run-up to 'Poonch link up day 2021' scheduled on November 22. Indian Army celebrates Poonch Link-up day every year where they pay tribute to soldiers and local citizens for their supreme sacrifice in defending Poonch during a conflict in 1948. On November 22, 1948, Poonch was recaptured from Pakistani forces. (ANI)

