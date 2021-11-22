Left Menu

SC to hear tommorow contempt plea of TMC over law, order situation in Tripura

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a contempt plea of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day, ahead of civic body elections in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:41 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a contempt plea of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day, ahead of civic body elections in the state. The apex court will take up the hearing on the plea on Tuesday.

The Court had earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner. Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

TMC earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday. Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress has arrived in New Delhi to seek an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

The MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in the national capital against the arrest of TMC Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh by Tripura Police. Ghosh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present. (ANI)

