5 dead after SUV speeds into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Five people died and more than 40 people were injured when an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee.

Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late Sunday. Police said the numbers could change as many people transported themselves to hospitals.

No names or ages of the dead were immediately released.

A person of interest was in custody but no details have been given on a possible motive.

