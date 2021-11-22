Left Menu

PTI | Waukesha | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:43 IST
5 dead after SUV speeds into Christmas parade in Wisconsin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people died and more than 40 people were injured when an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee.

Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late Sunday. Police said the numbers could change as many people transported themselves to hospitals.

No names or ages of the dead were immediately released.

A person of interest was in custody but no details have been given on a possible motive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

