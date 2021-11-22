UAE welcomes signing of political agreement in Sudan

CAIRO, Nov 22 (REUTERS) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on its Twitter account on Monday it welcomes the signing of a political agreement to complete the transitional phase in Sudan.

Sudan's military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest that were triggered by a coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army.

