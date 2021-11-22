Left Menu

The owner of an advertising agency has been booked here for allegedly using pictures of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in its hoardings, police said on Monday.According to Station House Officer SHO Brijender Kumar Rawat, a case against the agencys owner, Satay Parkash Reshu, was registered on Sunday under section 5051 of the Indian Penal Code IPC on a complaint by district Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Surender Singh.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-11-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 12:24 IST
UP: Ad agency owner booked for using pictures of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in hoardings
  • Country:
  • India

The owner of an advertising agency has been booked here for allegedly using pictures of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in its hoardings, police said on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Brijender Kumar Rawat, a case against the agency's owner, Satay Parkash Reshu, was registered on Sunday under section 505(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by district Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Surender Singh. According to an FIR lodged with the police after Singh's complaint, it was alleged that the agency's owner had been using pictures of Bhagwat in its hoardings for advertisement. The complainant had asked him to remove the pictures from its hoardings but he failed to do so, they said.

An investigation into the case is underway, police said.

