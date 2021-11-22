Left Menu

Leopard skin seized, 1 held in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-11-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 12:37 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin and apprehended one person on charge of trading in wildlife body parts in Boudh district.

Based on reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid with the help of Forest officials near Ghantapada village, regarding illegal possession of leopard skin by wildlife criminals on Sunday, police said.

One accused person was apprehended. During the search, one leopard skin and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession, they said.

As the accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such leopard skin, he was held and handed over to Boudh forest officials for necessary legal action at their end, the STF said.

During the last one year, the STF in a special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers has seized 21 leopard skin, 11 elephant tusk, 2 deerskin, 7 live pangolin, and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 46 wildlife criminals, they said.

