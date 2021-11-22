Left Menu

UP: Two criminals held after exchange of fire

Two criminals were arrested after an exchange of fire here, police said on Monday. They were arrested in connection with the case of killing of a restaurant worker here, they said.

UP: Two criminals held after exchange of fire
Two criminals were arrested after an exchange of fire here, police said on Monday. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Gautam, accused Vansh Anand and Ravish Nawaz sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire. They were arrested in connection with the case of killing of a restaurant worker here, they said. During interrogation, it was revealed that restaurant worker Naresh, from Odisha, was shot dead, and another Sudarshan injured after being hit by a motorcycle belonging to the accused on a highway under Mansurpur police station in the district six days ago, police said.

Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from them, they said.

