Left Menu

Grenade blast near Pathankot Army cantonment, alert sounded in district

A grenade blast occurred near the gate of the Army cantonment here following which an alert has been sounded in the border district, police said on Monday. Some unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade in front of the Triveni Dwar of the military area near Dheerapul here, police said, adding they were verifying CCTV footage of the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:10 IST
Grenade blast near Pathankot Army cantonment, alert sounded in district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade blast occurred near the gate of the Army cantonment here following which an alert has been sounded in the border district, police said on Monday. No casualty was reported in the blast that took place on Sunday night, they said. Some unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade in front of the Triveni Dwar of the military area near Dheerapul here, police said, adding they were verifying CCTV footage of the area. "The CCTV footage is being analysed," Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba told PTI. Some parts of the hand grenade have been recovered from the site and a forensic team has collected samples, the SSP said. After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the district and vehicles were being checked at various points in and around Pathankot.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said he has called a meeting of senior officers of the Amritsar border zone and Jalandhar zone on Tuesday to review the law and order situation and security in the state. The Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by terrorists five years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021