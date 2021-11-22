AP govt may repeal controversial three capitals law

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday said it was withdrawing the controversial Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, passed last year, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

Advocate General S Subramaniam informed the High Court that the government has decided to withdraw the law.

He said the Chief Minister would make a statement on this in the state Assembly. The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice P K Mishra asked the AG to file a detailed affidavit and adjourned the hearing till 2.30 PM.

The state Cabinet conducted an emergency meeting and cleared the Repeal Bill to be introduced in the Legislature, government sources said.

