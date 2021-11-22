Left Menu

TMC MPs continue protest outside MHA, security increased

Security has been increased outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amid the continuous protest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday over alleged police brutality in Tripura.

Updated: 22-11-2021 14:32 IST
Security has been increased outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amid the continuous protest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday over alleged police brutality in Tripura. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police personnel are present at the spot.

CISF has been deployed with riot gear. The TMC has sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality with its leaders in Tripura.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. Trinamool earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday. (ANI)

