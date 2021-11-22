Belarus prepares second flight to repatriate migrants - Belta
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarus is organizing a second flight to repatriate migrants at the end of this month, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Monday by the official Belta news agency.
The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, in response to European sanctions. Minsk denies engineering the crisis. A first flight evacuating migrants to Iraq left last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland's Health Ministry backs abortion after woman's death
Poland reinforces security on Belarus border
Poland fears 'major incident' as migrants from Belarus head for border
U.N. refugee agency alarmed by migrants at Poland-Belarus border
Hundreds of migrants remain at Poland-Belarus border as temperatures drop