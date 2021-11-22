Left Menu

Romania's new coalition finalises govt, endorses PM to defuse crisis

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:42 IST
Romania's new coalition finalises govt, endorses PM to defuse crisis
  • Romania

Romania's ruling Liberals and the leftist Social Democrats finalized their planned coalition on Monday and agreed to endorse retired army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, hoping to end a two-month-long political stalemate. Romania, one of the European Union's poorest members, has been in political paralysis since a centrist coalition government splintered in September, threatening economic recovery and efforts to cut large budget and trade deficits.

The Liberals and their junior partners, the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, and the Social Democrats (PSD) said they would install a cabinet on Nov. 25, to fight the deadliest COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

