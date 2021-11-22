TMC MPs arrive at residence of Amit Shah to discuss alleged police brutality in Tripura

Left Menu

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet him and discuss the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:47 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet him and discuss the alleged police brutality in Tripura. Earlier today, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Security has also been increased outside MHA in view of the protest by TMC MPs. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police personnel are also present at the spot. The TMC has sought an appointment with Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality with its leaders in Tripura.

On Sunday, Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present. (ANI)

