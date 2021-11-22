Any decision on German boycott of China's Olympics is for next govt - spokesperson
Any decision on whether Germany will boycott next year's Winter Olympics in China next year will be made by the next government, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
There have been calls from human rights groups for a boycott over China's record on human rights.
The Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Demcrats are currently in negotiations on forming a new government and are expected to take over from acting Chancelloir Angela Merkel's conservative-led government next month.
