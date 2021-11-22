Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION DEL43 FARMLAWS-SC PANEL-MEMBER Farm laws: SC panel member says will decide on releasing report after analysing 'legal consequences' New Delhi: Anil J Ghanwat, part of the three-member Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws on Monday said he will decide on whether to release the panel's report after analysing the legal consequences and claimed that the two other members have given him the freedom to take a call.

CAL5 WB-MAMATA Will meet PM, raise issues of BSF jurisdiction enhancement and Tripura violence: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi, and raise issues concerning enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as ''widespread violence'' in Tripura.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 538 days New Delhi: India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 538 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, while the active cases declined to 1,18,443, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL33 VACCINE-BOOSTER-DOSE No scientific evidence to support need for booster vaccine dose against Covid: ICMR chief New Delhi: There is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Monday underlining the completion of second dose for India's adult population is the priority for the government for now.

DEL13 AUSTRALIA-TRAVEL STUDENTS Australia announces easing of travel restrictions from December 1 New Delhi: Australia on Monday announced easing of its stringent pandemic-related travel restrictions from next month, a decision that is expected to help thousands of Indian students return to that country.

MDS9 AP-CAPITALS-ASSEMBLY AP Assembly passes bill to repeal Act intending three capitals for the state Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill to repeal the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

DEL45 PAR-2NDLD DATA Par panel adopts report on data protection amid dissent by several oppn MPs New Delhi: The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has adopted its report on the bill with several opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, TMC and BJD, submitting their dissent notes.

DEL42 RJ-PORTFOLIO Rajasthan CM allocates portfolios to ministers, retains home and finance Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers of his expanded cabinet, retaining home and finance.

DEL27 DL-POLLUTION LD RAI Air pollution: Delhi lifts ban on construction; call on school reopening on Nov 24 New Delhi: The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

DEL24 DEF-VARTHAMAN AWARD President confers Vir Chakra on Abhinandan Varthaman New Delhi: Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was on Monday honoured with the Vir Chakra award by President Ram Nath Kovind. DEL16 PB-LD BLAST Grenade blast near Pathankot Army cantonment, alert sounded in district Pathankot: A grenade blast occurred near the gate of the Army cantonment here following which an alert has been sounded in the border district, police said on Monday.

MDS1 KL-SCHOOL-UNIFORM Unisex uniforms: Kerala school goes off syllabus with its latest move to ensure gender equity Kochi: When it comes to government efforts to ensure gender justice, the issues that come to mind are mostly those pertaining to preventing crime or setting up gender neutral toilets. Kerala, however, has taken things a step further and believes in a holistic approach to encourage gender neutrality in the state. And it wants to engage a crucial section of population which matters the most – children. By Rohit Thayyil BUSINESS DEL14 BIZ-LD AIRTEL-TARIFF HIKE Airtel announces 20-25% tariffs hikes for prepaid offerings New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced 20-25 per cent tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups, and said the new rates will come into effect from November 26.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-PARAM BIR SC protects ex-Mumbai CP from arrest in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra and sought responses from the state government, its DGP and the CBI on his plea.

FOREIGN FGN19 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPING-LD LACROIX 'Strongly' believe there is great potential for more cooperation with India: UN peacekeeping chief United Nations: The chief of the United Nations peacekeeping has said he strongly believes that there is a great potential for more cooperation with India on peacekeeping operations since it has the capacity and significant technologies to help the Blue Helmets deployed in missions across the world. By Yoshita Singh. PTI HDA

