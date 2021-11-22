Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:36 IST
Bahrain security forces arrested a number of suspected militants ahead of a planned attack and confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives in their possession, the interior ministry said on its official Twitter on Monday.
