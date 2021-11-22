Left Menu

Ahmednagar hospital fire: 80-year-old woman dies, toll now 14

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The death of an 80-year-old woman on Monday took the toll in the November 6 fire in Ahmednagar district civil hospital to 14.

An official identified the deceased as Rambhabai Vidhate, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

''The post mortem report is yet to arrive, but the primary cause of the death could be complications from suffocation,'' said Sandip Mitke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar (Rural).

A fire broke out in the ICU of the district civil hospital in Ahmednagar on November 6. Four people, including a resident doctor, were later arrested for alleged negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

