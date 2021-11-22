Left Menu

No decision on UK government representation at Beijing Olympics -PM's spokesman

No decision has yet been made on who will represent the British government at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support the idea of sporting boycotts, his spokesman said on Monday. It is true to say the prime minister does not support sporting boycotts," Johnson's spokesman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:10 IST
No decision on UK government representation at Beijing Olympics -PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

No decision has yet been made on who will represent the British government at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support the idea of sporting boycotts, his spokesman said on Monday. Human rights groups have called for a boycott of the games in February over China's record on human rights and the United States has said it is considering a diplomatic boycott.

"No decision has been made on government representation at the games at this point. It is true to say the prime minister does not support sporting boycotts," Johnson's spokesman said. "We will continue to call out abuses of human rights when we see them and that includes in China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021