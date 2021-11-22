Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday said his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual conference with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN held to mark the 30th anniversary of relations between China and the grouping.

Two diplomats said ASEAN member Myanmar was not represented at Monday's meeting after its military-installed government refused to allow an ASEAN envoy to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other arrested politicians. Military ruler Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was also barred from representing his country at the last ASEAN summit.

China has repeatedly sought to overcome concerns about its rising power and influence in the region, particularly its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea that overlaps the claims of ASEAN members Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines.

"China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and jointly nurture lasting peace in the region and absolutely will not seek hegemony or even less, bully the small,'' Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi's remarks came days after Chinese coast guard ships blocked and sprayed a powerful stream of water at two Philippine boats carrying supplies to troops at a disputed South China Sea shoal and forced them to turn back.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte highlighted the incident in his remarks at the conference, referring to the shoal by its Philippine name.

"We abhor the recent event in the Ayungin Shoal and view with grave concern other similar developments. This does not speak well of the relations between our nations and our partnership," Duterte said, according to a statement from his office.

Duterte also called on China to respect the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea which establishes maritime entitlements and sovereign rights over maritime zones, along with a 2016 Hague arbitration ruling that mostly invalidated China's South China Sea claims. China has refused to recognize the ruling.

"We must fully utilize these legal tools to ensure that the South China Sea remains a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity," Duterte said.

On Monday, the Philippines redeployed the two supply boats to provide food to the marines based at Second Thomas Shoal aboard a World War II-era warship which it deliberately ran aground in 1999 in a move to fortify the country's claim. Chinese vessels have surrounded the shoal and demanded the Philippines tow away the ship, the BRP Sierra Madre.

At a daily briefing, Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reasserted China's position rejecting the 2016 arbitration ruling and claiming that its "territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are backed by sufficient historical and legal basis.'' "Any attempt to challenge China's sovereignty and interests will not succeed,'' Zhao told reporters. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also raised the sea in his speech at the conference, saying, "As a claimant state, Malaysia firmly views that matters relating to the South China Sea must be resolved peacefully and constructively following universally recognized principles of international law." "Malaysia calls on all countries to remain committed to maintaining the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, and trade," his office quoted him as saying. "To this end, all parties should exercise self-restraint and avoid actions that may be deemed provocative, which could further complicate the situation and escalate tensions in the area." China has sought to strengthen its presence in the waterway, home to crucial shipping routes, fish stocks, and undersea oil and gas deposits, by building airstrips and other features on islands created by piling sand and concrete atop coral reefs.

China's powerful navy, coast guard, and maritime militia have also sought to block moves by regional countries to exploit resources within their exclusive economic zones, and it strongly objects to operations by the US and other foreign militaries in the area. China and ASEAN have for years been negotiating a code of conduct for handling matters in the South China Sea but those talks have made little progress of late.

China had wished that all 10 ASEAN members join Monday's meeting, but Brunei, which currently holds the group's rotating chairmanship, objected to Myanmar's presence, according to two diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Myanmar's Ministry of Information issued a statement thanking China for inviting its representative to attend the meeting and complaining that some ASEAN members had exerted pressure for a "non-political" representative to attend. Myanmar's military-installed government has repeatedly pressed its claim to represent the country before the regional bloc.

In other comments, Xi said peace was the "greatest common interest'' on all sides and China would exert its utmost to avoid conflict.

"We must be the constructors and protectors of regional peace, insist on dialogue instead of confrontation, partnership, and nonalignment, and join hands in dealing with various negative factors that threaten to undermine peace,'' Xi said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said trade has grown from USD8.36 billion in 1991 to more than USD685.28 billion last year, Widodo said.

