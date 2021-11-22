Left Menu

Germany's Merkel urges tougher measures to battle 4th wave of COVID

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's acting Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy were insufficient and that stronger action needed to be taken.

"We are in a highly dramatic situation. What is in place now is not sufficient," she told CDU leaders in a meeting, according to two participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

