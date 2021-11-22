US Domestic News Roundup: 90% of U.S. federal employees have received at least one COVID-19 dose - officials; Activists urge Biden to push for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

90% of U.S. federal employees have received at least one COVID-19 dose - officials

The White House is set to announce Monday that more than 90% of 3.5 million federal employees covered by a presidential COVID-19 vaccine mandate have received at least one vaccine dose ahead of a Monday deadline, Biden administration officials told Reuters. In total, the administration has deemed 95% of federal workers comply with its requirements in that either they have been vaccinated or are completing vaccinations, or they have a pending religious or medical exemption request, the officials said.

Activists urge Biden to push for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Fifteen human rights groups are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to get personally engaged in a long-running fight to enact an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, calling his leadership "a moral necessity." Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam, Public Citizen and 11 other groups told Biden in a letter that an emergency waiver was urgently needed to combat the pandemic, noting that fewer than 7% of people in low-income countries had received a first COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines remained scarce.

Explainer: In gasoline-guzzling U.S., high pump prices can be political poison

President Joe Biden launched an aggressive attack on gasoline prices last week, enlisting China and other nations in a possible joint release of oil reserves, and sharpening a probe into oil giants' pricing. The efforts may have limited impact on prices at the pump, experts say, but doing nothing would be a political mistake as gasoline prices hit a seven-year high.

U.S. airlines, airports brace for busy Thanksgiving travel week

U.S. airlines and airports braced for a surge of travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, hoping the weather forecast remains calm as millions more Americans will hit the roads or skies. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Friday was the single busiest air travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, as it screened 2.24 million travelers.

Five dead, 40 injured after SUV hits Wisconsin Christmas parade

Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, plowing into dozens of people including young children. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters that one person was in custody and a vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town of around 72,000 people, 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

U.S. Thanksgiving turkey costs fatten up after farmers slimmed down flocks

U.S. Thanksgiving feasters are paying premium prices for turkeys this year, after more farmers were cautious with production, figuring a second pandemic holiday could slash demand. The price of frozen whole uncooked turkeys in the four weeks before Nov. 6 rose 15.6% from the same period in 2020, according to data from research firm NielsenIQ.

U.S. families plan big holiday celebrations with COVID-19 shots in arms

Tanya Primiani will host 12 people around a long Thanksgiving table in her Silver Spring, Maryland home on Thursday, a boisterous scene she looks forward to welcoming after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the size of last year's gathering. Her parents are coming from Montreal, driving across the recently reopened U.S.-Canada border. Her sons, ages 7 and 10, have gotten their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, and all the other guests are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Factbox: The charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while, prosecutors say, the 25-year-old Black man was on a Sunday run in a mostly white neighborhood near coastal Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020. Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35, who shot Arbery with a shotgun; and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including murder.

Texas governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic former U.S. congressman who is running for governor of Texas, on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden for a lack of urgency on pursuing a revamp of immigration laws, indicating he will distance himself from the White House in his underdog campaign. O'Rourke announced last Monday he will seek to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott in next year's election, aiming to become the first Democrat to win a statewide race in Texas, the second most populous U.S. state, in three decades.

Prosecution to begin closing argument in Georgia trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery

A prosecutor was due to tell a Georgia jury on Monday that the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery had no right to detain him as closing arguments begin in the closely watched murder trial. Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

