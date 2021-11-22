Left Menu

Maha: 2 held with mephedrone worth Rs 16 lakh in Mumbra

22-11-2021
A Nigerian national and one more person have been held in Mumbra in Thane district allegedly with 210 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 16.03 lakh, a police official said on Monday.

The two, identified as Godwin Imaeal Ifenzi (41) from Navi Mumbai and Nadeem Khan (40), were nabbed in operations held on Friday and Saturday, Inspector G Shevale of Mumbra police station said.

