Maha: 2 held with mephedrone worth Rs 16 lakh in Mumbra
PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:31 IST
A Nigerian national and one more person have been held in Mumbra in Thane district allegedly with 210 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 16.03 lakh, a police official said on Monday.
The two, identified as Godwin Imaeal Ifenzi (41) from Navi Mumbai and Nadeem Khan (40), were nabbed in operations held on Friday and Saturday, Inspector G Shevale of Mumbra police station said.
