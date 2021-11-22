Tripura: Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh gets bail

Left Menu

Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly spreading ruckus during a public meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Deb, has been granted bail on Monday by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in West Tripura.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:46 IST
Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly spreading ruckus during a public meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Deb, has been granted bail on Monday by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in West Tripura. Ghosh was arrested on Sunday and a case was registered under sections 307, 153 of the Indian Penal Code, said BJ Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban), West Tripura.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday. They met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality in Tripura. After the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that Shah has told the party delegation that he will seek a report from the state government.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

