Italy's Draghi and Russia's Putin discuss migrant crisis, energy prices, Ukraine-statement
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked by phone on Monday and discussed the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarus border, energy prices and Ukraine, Draghi's office said in a statement.
No further details were given.
