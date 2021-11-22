Left Menu

'Triple engine' govt needed for development of Delhi: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said a triple engine government is needed in Delhi to enhance the development of the national capital by three times.He made these remarks while inaugurating the state BJP executive meeting here.There will be municipal corporation elections next year and then the assembly polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:02 IST
'Triple engine' govt needed for development of Delhi: Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said a 'triple engine' government is needed in Delhi to enhance the development of the national capital by three times.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the state BJP executive meeting here.

''There will be (municipal) corporation elections next year and then the assembly polls. When there will be a BJP government (at all the three levels), it would help Delhi get a triple engine government for its overall development. This would enhance the city's development by three times and for this all workers of BJP should strive hard from now onwards in a planned way,'' he added.

Goyal said the AAP-led Delhi government has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, and 'One Nation, One Ration card' schemes in the city. He said health insurance and housing are the biggest needs of the poor today but the ''indifferent and inefficient attitude'' of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government has deprived the poor of availing benefits of these policies.

''If we are able to take these policies to their rightful beneficiaries, people will show the exit door to Kejriwal in ensuing polls,'' the minister said.

From the erstwhile Jan Sangh days till today, the BJP's policies have been full of patriotism and nationalism, he said.

Ensuring benefit to the last person in the society is our real strength, he said, adding that the party will have to take this message to every household in a well-planned manner to expose the ''misdeeds'' of the Kejriwal government.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 115 crore plus COVID-19 vaccinations in the country and people's welfare policies, while adding that the workers will continue to fight for Delhi's problems and issues.

''The state government tried to put a ban on Chhath festivities to hide its own mistakes but had to review the decision. The Delhi Jal Board has now become a board of scams and tap water is missing from hundreds of colonies. But when we started an agitation, we were sent a notice to keep our mouth shut. We will challenge the state government in the courts and fight for the people,'' Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021